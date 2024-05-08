Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,727 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 905,210 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

