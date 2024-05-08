Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.65. 173,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,485. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.11. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

