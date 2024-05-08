Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 8th (APLM, APLS, ATKR, CFLT, CPNG, DBVT, DV, ENV, FLYW, FWRG)

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 8th:

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $188.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $571.00 to $596.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $389.00 to $382.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $425.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $225.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $322.00 to $316.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $2.50 to $3.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $69.00 to $63.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $295.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.