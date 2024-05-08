Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 8th (APLM, APLS, ATKR, CFLT, CPNG, DBVT, DV, ENV, FLYW, FWRG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 8th:

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apollomics Inc alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $188.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $571.00 to $596.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $389.00 to $382.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $425.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $225.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $322.00 to $316.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $2.50 to $3.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $69.00 to $63.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $295.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.