Simmons Bank Sells 28,142 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 5,282,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,450,749. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

