Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 60,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 160,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 537,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,482 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.26. 2,989,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

