Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $971,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $515.42. The company had a trading volume of 210,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.05 and its 200 day moving average is $488.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $382.70 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

