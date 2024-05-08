Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,366 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

USMV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. 1,159,756 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

