American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) versus Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Critical Contrast

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Sotherly Hotels 2.27% 7.81% 0.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.76%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.06 8.02 Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.15 $3.94 million ($0.21) -6.24

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Hotel Income Properties REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

