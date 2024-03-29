Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.39.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

