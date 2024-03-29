Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,749 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.