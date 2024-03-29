Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 4,136 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 67.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,690. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

