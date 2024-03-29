VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the February 29th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Down 0.6 %

VAT Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Valves and Global Service.

