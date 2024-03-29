TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 553,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 334,223 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.20.

TDCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

TDCX Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TDCX by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TDCX by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TDCX by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TDCX by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 868,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 357,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

