SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.07

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.07 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 78276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

