Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

