Sage Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,341 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.06. 24,728,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,326,637. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $321.32 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

