Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

TXN stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

