Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Jason Stabell Acquires 18,500 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell acquired 18,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Stabell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Jason Stabell acquired 245,200 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,864.00.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 22.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 376,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

