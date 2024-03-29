Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

