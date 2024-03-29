HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair lowered HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

HRT opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

