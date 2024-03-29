Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) PT Lowered to $9.50 at DA Davidson

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLF. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 16,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

