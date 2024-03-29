Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $5,667,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

