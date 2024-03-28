Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.62. 5,270,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,079. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

