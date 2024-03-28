REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 2%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 19,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 791,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $936.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,372. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

