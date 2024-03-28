SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Alan James Cullens Sells 16,138 Shares

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 16,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$896,911.31.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$21.62 and a 12 month high of C$44.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

