AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 30,378,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,649,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

