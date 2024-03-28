1,835 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,835 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after acquiring an additional 262,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of THO stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 411,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.14.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

