Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $46.38. 73,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 794,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Several brokerages have commented on HGV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

