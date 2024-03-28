MJP Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.60. 92,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

