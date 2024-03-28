AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the February 29th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance
AB Industrivärden (publ) stock remained flat at C$31.87 during trading hours on Thursday. AB Industrivärden has a 52 week low of C$31.87 and a 52 week high of C$31.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.95.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
