SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Trading Down 3.4%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.17 and last traded at $177.28. 63,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 300,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.70. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,836,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

