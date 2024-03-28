Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 1.28% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 201,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC lifted its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 799,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,003 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:TYA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,955 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

