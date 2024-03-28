Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes $194,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $1,231.43. 59,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,002.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $714.98 and a twelve month high of $1,238.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

