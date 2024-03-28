Short Interest in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Increases By 183.0%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the February 29th total of 90,600 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Data Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 707,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,143. The company has a market cap of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

