Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

Mar 28th, 2024

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

