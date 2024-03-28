SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

Shares of SFHLF stock remained flat at C$11.85 on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.45.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

