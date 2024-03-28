Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,296 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $70.67. 49,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.