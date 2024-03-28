Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.95. 89,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,125. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

