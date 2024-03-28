Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,613 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 5.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.41. 4,578,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,143,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

