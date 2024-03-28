Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $326,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358,925. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

