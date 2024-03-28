Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

