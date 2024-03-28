Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 142.2% in March

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the February 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:STRM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 5,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

