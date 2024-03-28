Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Down 58.0% in March

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 143,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,455. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,880.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.18%.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
