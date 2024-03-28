Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Down 58.0% in March

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STRC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 143,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,455. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,880.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 206,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

