Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $128.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.