H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$205.90 million for the quarter.
