Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

