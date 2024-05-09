National Pension Service Has $183.35 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $418.12. The company had a trading volume of 200,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,172. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

