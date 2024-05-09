National Pension Service Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $105,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.30. The stock had a trading volume of 481,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

