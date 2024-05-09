National Pension Service Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,613 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.21% of Carrier Global worth $100,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after buying an additional 289,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,484 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,438,000 after buying an additional 521,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.90. 820,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

