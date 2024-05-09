National Pension Service Buys 79,191 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,191 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $191,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

